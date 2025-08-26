Controversy Surrounds Sabarimala Event as Political Tensions Rise

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam event, organized by the Kerala government in collaboration with the Travancore Devaswom Board, has become a focal point of political contention in the state. Opposition leader V D Satheesan accused the Left government of catering to 'majority communalism' through the event.

Satheesan questioned the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s newfound interest in Sabarimala and criticized the exclusion of opposition parties from the event. He suggested possible collaboration between the Left and right-wing groups, alleging joint interests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also voiced strong opposition, labeling the event as a 'drama' orchestrated ahead of elections to mislead voters. In a related development, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin declined an invitation to the event, citing prior commitments, and will send two ministers in his stead.

(With inputs from agencies.)