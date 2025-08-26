Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Congress Faces Backlash Over MLA Controversy

Congress' suspended Palakkad MLA is at the center of a political controversy in Kerala. V D Satheesan of the Congress warns rival parties of impending revelations. The issue, involving allegations of misbehavior by the MLA, has ignited protests and further accusations among political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:49 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress Faces Backlash Over MLA Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Facing criticism from rival parties, including the ruling CPI(M), Congress finds itself amidst controversy regarding its suspended Palakkad MLA. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan cautioned the Left party against further actions, promising imminent shocking revelations that could impact them.

In response to political actions, Satheesan addressed a Kerala BJP protest march at his residence, symbolized by a bull, emphasizing his warning shouldn't be seen as a threat. He asserted that the issue at hand is concluded, with Congress prioritizing women's respect.

The suspension of the MLA followed accusations by Malayalam actress Rini Ann George and subsequent protests. Satheesan highlights the Left's focus on the MLA to distract from internal corruption allegations against CPI(M) leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

