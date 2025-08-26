Pedaling for a Purpose: Haryana Leaders Ride Against Drugs

In a determined effort to spotlight the dangers of drug use among the youth, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a symbolic bicycle rally from the MLAs' hostel to the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, accompanied by fellow ministers and BJP lawmakers.

Chief Minister Saini, along with Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and other prominent political figures, underlined the essential message of a healthy lifestyle and environmental preservation. Saini passionately stated that the invaluable energy of youth should be positively harnessed, as drug use not only derails young lives but also affects families, shattering their dreams and compromising both physical and mental health.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, Haryana remains committed to promoting health through initiatives such as cyclothons and marathons. Minister Krishan Lal Panwar reiterated the government's vow to achieve a drug-free Haryana, while Animal Husbandry Minister Shyam Singh Rana highlighted the dual benefits of cycling for personal well-being and environmental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)