Rahul Gandhi Condemns RSS Tactics: Calls for Electoral Reform in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi criticized the RSS for making personal attacks, equating their tactics to historical defamation against Mahatma Gandhi. He voiced these concerns during a meeting with allies in Bihar. The gathering discussed issues of electoral fraud and the need for reforms, amid the Voter Adhikar Yatra's campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid exchange, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of deploying personal attacks as a method of discrediting individuals, comparing it to past defamation efforts against Mahatma Gandhi. These remarks were made during an interactive session in Bihar with Mahagathbandhan coalition partners.

The discussion, shared by Gandhi on his social media handle X, involved key alliance figures like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and others, who echoed concerns about electoral integrity and alleged vote manipulation. The discourse highlighted the troubling legitimacy of personal abuse in political discourse post-2014.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, a 16-day campaign through Bihar, aimed at addressing voters' rights and critiquing the Election Commission's actions. The yatra seeks to galvanize community response ahead of Bihar's impending assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

