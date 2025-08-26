Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as Baseless Propaganda

Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed Congress' allegations of 'vote theft' in Bihar, labeling their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a campaign built on falsehoods. Opposition claims discrepancies in voter lists, while leaders seek to raise awareness through a 16-day journey across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh launched a sharp critique against the Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, denouncing the campaign as a deceptive ploy. Singh asserted that the opposition's claims of 'vote theft' were baseless, insisting they cannot convert lies into truth.

Addressing media personnel, Singh referenced the yatra while questioning the opposition's ability to substantiate their allegations. He criticized the lack of tangible evidence, pointing out that the date was already 26th August, yet not a single new voter had been registered by Congress supporters.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', led by prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, seeks to highlight alleged voter list discrepancies. Spanning 1,300 km and 20 districts, the 16-day initiative culminates in Patna, aiming to spotlight what opposition terms as 'vote chori'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

