Political Firestorm: Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Women in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari caused a political uproar by claiming that women in the state consume more alcohol and drugs than elsewhere. His remarks have led to demands for his removal, with critics calling them insulting and reflective of a narrow mentality towards women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:40 IST
Jitu Patwari
The state of politics in Madhya Pradesh took a tumultuous turn as Congress President Jitu Patwari's comments about women sparked a massive controversy. Patwari alleged that women in the state consume more alcohol and drugs than in any other part of the country. His statements have led to significant backlash from both political adversaries and the public.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside key figures in the BJP, such as MP BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, have demanded apologies and Patwari's removal from his post. They emphasize that these remarks insult the women of Madhya Pradesh and showcase a regressive mindset towards female citizens.

The controversy comes amidst a politically sensitive time, casting a shadow over traditional celebrations like Hartalika Teej. It has also reignited debates on the societal position of women and the political responsibility of public figures to uphold respect and dignity in their statements.

