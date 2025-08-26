Political Firestorm: Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Women in Madhya Pradesh

The state of politics in Madhya Pradesh took a tumultuous turn as Congress President Jitu Patwari's comments about women sparked a massive controversy. Patwari alleged that women in the state consume more alcohol and drugs than in any other part of the country. His statements have led to significant backlash from both political adversaries and the public.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside key figures in the BJP, such as MP BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, have demanded apologies and Patwari's removal from his post. They emphasize that these remarks insult the women of Madhya Pradesh and showcase a regressive mindset towards female citizens.

The controversy comes amidst a politically sensitive time, casting a shadow over traditional celebrations like Hartalika Teej. It has also reignited debates on the societal position of women and the political responsibility of public figures to uphold respect and dignity in their statements.