Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan Leader Wickremesinghe Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions

Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail by a Sri Lankan court amid allegations of misusing state funds. Although supporters rallied, the United National Party claims the charges are politically motivated. Wickremesinghe appeared via Zoom from a hospital, post-surgery, as he awaits trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:12 IST
Former Sri Lankan Leader Wickremesinghe Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions
Wickremesinghe

On Tuesday, a Sri Lankan court granted bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was recently arrested over state fund misuse allegations. Wickremesinghe, aged 76, participated via Zoom from a hospital where he was admitted on medical advice.

Supporters including opposition politicians gathered outside the central Colombo court, with police controlling the crowds with barricades. The UNP considers the move a triumph of judiciary independence and an advocate stated support for democracy and due legal processes.

The case, deemed politically motivated by UNP, relates to a 2023 UK trip. Wickremesinghe, a seasoned political figure with a substantial career, led Sri Lanka during its financial turmoil in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025