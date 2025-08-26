Former Sri Lankan Leader Wickremesinghe Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions

On Tuesday, a Sri Lankan court granted bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was recently arrested over state fund misuse allegations. Wickremesinghe, aged 76, participated via Zoom from a hospital where he was admitted on medical advice.

Supporters including opposition politicians gathered outside the central Colombo court, with police controlling the crowds with barricades. The UNP considers the move a triumph of judiciary independence and an advocate stated support for democracy and due legal processes.

The case, deemed politically motivated by UNP, relates to a 2023 UK trip. Wickremesinghe, a seasoned political figure with a substantial career, led Sri Lanka during its financial turmoil in 2022.

