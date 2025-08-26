Former Sri Lankan Leader Wickremesinghe Granted Bail Amid Political Tensions
Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail by a Sri Lankan court amid allegations of misusing state funds. Although supporters rallied, the United National Party claims the charges are politically motivated. Wickremesinghe appeared via Zoom from a hospital, post-surgery, as he awaits trial.
On Tuesday, a Sri Lankan court granted bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was recently arrested over state fund misuse allegations. Wickremesinghe, aged 76, participated via Zoom from a hospital where he was admitted on medical advice.
Supporters including opposition politicians gathered outside the central Colombo court, with police controlling the crowds with barricades. The UNP considers the move a triumph of judiciary independence and an advocate stated support for democracy and due legal processes.
The case, deemed politically motivated by UNP, relates to a 2023 UK trip. Wickremesinghe, a seasoned political figure with a substantial career, led Sri Lanka during its financial turmoil in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
