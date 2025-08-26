Union Minister Demands Apology Over DNA Comment Controversy
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to apologize to Biharis after Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's past insult about Bihari DNA. Pradhan criticized the INDIA bloc for vote theft rumors and endorsed sustainable growth through education and eco-friendly energy.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called on Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to apologize to the people of Bihar. This follows the invitation extended to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', despite Reddy's past derogatory comments about the Bihari DNA.
Pradhan made his remarks during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) event, on a day marked by Reddy's presence with the Gandhis in Supaul district. The criticism extended to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whom Pradhan believes should also apologize.
Pradhan accused the INDIA bloc of spreading unfounded rumors about electoral misconduct and defended actions regarding electoral roll corrections. Emphasizing development, he urged the youth to become job creators and foster local cultural understanding, while lauding sustainable growth initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in Bihar
BJP, and not EC, decides dates of elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.
Amit Shah had said BJP will remain in power for 40-50 years as the party is involved in ‘vote chori’, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
Political Tensions Rise Amid Urea Shortage in Telangana
RSS does not respect Constitution because it guarantees equal rights to everyone, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.