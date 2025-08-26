Corruption Accusations Rock West Bengal Politics: The SSC Scam Connection

In a heated political tirade, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of corruption linked to a school jobs scam, implicating its top leaders. His accusations follow the arrest of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the controversy.

Adhikari presented a photograph allegedly showing Saha with senior TMC figures, further accusing them of collecting 'cut money' from job aspirants. Promising reform, Adhikari urged West Bengal's youth to vote in the upcoming elections, pledging the BJP's commitment to overhaul the system.

In response, the TMC dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, mocking the BJP's record on corruption. The escalating dispute gains significance ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

