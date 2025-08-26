Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over Allegations Against West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the state's people 'thieves'. She accused Modi of disrespecting her and the state, and claimed that central funds were withheld unfairly. Banerjee alleged political manipulation by the BJP to harass Bengali-speaking citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly referring to the people of her state as 'thieves'. Banerjee, addressing a government programme in Bardhaman, expressed her dismay at what she described as Modi's disrespect towards her chair and the state's populace.
Banerjee claimed the BJP government has withheld central funds, placing a huge financial strain on West Bengal. She vowed not to tolerate the 'insult', alleging that the state administration has complied with all central government inquiries about the use of funds for welfare initiatives. She criticized Modi's periodic visits to the state as politically motivated.
Further, Banerjee lambasted the BJP's alleged agenda to mislabel Bengali-speaking citizens as Bangladeshis through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Highlighting the contributions of Bengali luminaries, she emphasized local pride and warned against any attempts to silence Bengali voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Urges ECI to Address Election Symbol Plea
Election Dynamics: Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council Set for Polls
Rahul Gandhi's Accusations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Bihar Election Scene
Reform UK's Hardline Migration Tactics as Key Election Strategy
BJP, and not EC, decides dates of elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.