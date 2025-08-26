Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over Allegations Against West Bengal

In a sharp critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly referring to the people of her state as 'thieves'. Banerjee, addressing a government programme in Bardhaman, expressed her dismay at what she described as Modi's disrespect towards her chair and the state's populace.

Banerjee claimed the BJP government has withheld central funds, placing a huge financial strain on West Bengal. She vowed not to tolerate the 'insult', alleging that the state administration has complied with all central government inquiries about the use of funds for welfare initiatives. She criticized Modi's periodic visits to the state as politically motivated.

Further, Banerjee lambasted the BJP's alleged agenda to mislabel Bengali-speaking citizens as Bangladeshis through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Highlighting the contributions of Bengali luminaries, she emphasized local pride and warned against any attempts to silence Bengali voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)