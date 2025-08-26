Trump's Bold Move Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sparks Legal Showdown

In an unprecedented step, former President Donald Trump has escalated his clash with the Federal Reserve by attempting to oust Governor Lisa Cook. This bold move raises questions about the limits of presidential influence over monetary policy and threatens to disrupt global financial markets.

Late Monday, Trump's announcement of Cook's immediate removal due to questions concerning her mortgage history was met with a modest market reaction, yet sparked legal uncertainty surrounding the central bank's independence. Cook, appointed by ex-President Joe Biden, is contesting the legality of Trump's actions.

Experts warn this development might test the enduring firewall between political influence and monetary policy management. Cook's mortgage prior to her Fed appointment and Trump's broader pressure campaign against various political figures suggest a new chapter in governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)