Election Dynamics: Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council Set for Polls
The Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam are scheduled for September 22, according to State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma. The polls will encompass 40 seats with 30 reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Voting concludes on September 26, with results expected the same day.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming elections for the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam will be conducted on September 22, as announced by State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma on Tuesday. The last date for nomination filing is September 2, followed by the scrutiny on September 4.
Withdrawal of nominations is allowed until September 6. Counting of votes is set for September 26, ensuring the election process wraps up by September 28. Voting hours are set from 7.30 am to 4 pm on September 22, with vote counting starting at 8 am on the 26th.
The electoral code of conduct is now active across the Bodoland Territorial Region. Voter eligibility has increased to 26,57,937 compared to the previous elections, reflecting an 11.35% rise. The BTC will host 3,359 polling stations, marking a rise of 6.77% from 2020.
Of the 40 BTC seats, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, five for non-STs, and five are open to all candidates. Campaign spending is capped at Rs 10 lakh per candidate. Presently, a coalition of UPPL, BJP, and GSP governs, with the BJP independently contesting this election cycle. Last elections concluded with BPF as the largest party, followed by UPPL and BJP.
