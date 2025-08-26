Reform UK's Hardline Migration Tactics as Key Election Strategy

At a recent press conference, Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, announced its bold election strategy centered on the detention and deportation of illegal migrants. The party intends to establish detention centers and remove the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights if elected.

Farage's proposal, dubbed Operation Restoring Justice, includes building detention facilities on military sites and implementing measures against those overstaying visas, particularly targeting Pakistani nationals. Reform UK argues this plan is essential to halt illegal migrations and restore public order.

Opposition parties, including Labour and the Liberal Democrats, have raised concerns about the feasibility and ethics of Reform UK's approach. Critics argue the plan lacks detailed logistics and could strain international relations, while official estimates indicate an ongoing rise in asylum applications across the UK.