"Thief always remains silent when caught": Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their silence on his presser, in which he alleged "vote theft" during assembly elections. Addressing the gathering on the ninth day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', Gandhi questioned the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that its leaders comment on every issue, but refuse to comment on his previously held press conference.

"We did a press conference, which cleared everything up. Typically, BJP leaders comment on everything, but not a single leader from their party commented on my press conference. PM Modi and Amit Shah did not say a word. A thief always remains silent because he knows that he has been caught," Gandhi said, adding that Congress was winning the (assembly) elections in six constituencies under Bengaluru central. Highlighting the significance of the right to vote, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Constitution will have no meaning if people's right to vote is ended.

"The day you end the right to vote, the Constitution has no meaning. The constitution is empowered by the people's right to vote. The people of RSS never used to salute before the Tricolour. Today, they do, but inside, they have some other feelings. Because they understand that this document (the constitution) grants rights to the OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and women. They are trying to destroy the constitution by indulging in vote chori," Gandhi said. He further stated that the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi can't be realised without the right to vote, guaranteed under the constitution.

"Without the right to vote, we cannot realise the dreams of Ambedkar and Gandhi. Mene bhashano main kaha jo 50 per cent reservation ki deewar hai use hum tod denge, par bina vote ke nahi tod sakte (We can't extend reservations beyond 50 per cent without the right to vote). If the right to vote goes away, RSS will have control of India's institutions and the required development will not occur," Gandhi said. "Once your right to vote vanishes, your ration card, housing, and land will also go away. The farmers are able to fight Adani-Ambani, who try to take away their land because of the constitution and the right to vote. Without the constitution, farmers and labourers can't do anything. The Constitution says that every Indian has the right to vote. Without the Constitution, you have no rights," he added. (ANI)

