Congress marches to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, demands dismissal of Uttarakhand BJP govt

Accusing the BJP government in Uttarakhand of failure in maintaining law and order, poor disaster management, and rigging the panchayat elections, the Congress on Tuesday marched towards the Raj Bhavan here demanding its immediate dismissal.

As per their pre-scheduled programme, senior party leaders and workers gathered at the State Congress Headquarters under the leadership of State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara. Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh, and several other Congress MLAs and senior leaders were also present.

Congress workers took out a procession from the party headquarters and marched towards the Raj Bhavan through Bahal Chowk, Dilaram Bazar, and Cantt Road, raising slogans against the BJP government such as ''Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod,'' ''Goondagardi ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi,'' and ''Give Justice to Disaster Victims.'' However, when the Congress workers reached the Hathibarkala police post, they were stopped by police personnel already deployed there who put up barricades. In protest, several Congress leaders, including Mahara, attempted to climb over the barricades but were brought down by police.

After a prolonged argument with the police, the Congress leaders sat on a dharna and continued raising slogans against the state government.

Addressing party workers, Mahara said the BJP government in the state has failed on every front, especially law and order. He alleged that crimes against women, including violence, rape, and murder, were increasing, and in many such cases, BJP leaders and officials were involved.

He also alleged that the BJP, in connivance with the State Election Commission, manipulated the recently held three-tier panchayat elections and turned the state into a hub of mafia and criminals, similar to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Mahara said the state is suffering from natural disasters, but the disaster management system of the government has proved to be a complete failure. Accusing the government of public neglect, he said that while people suffer, BJP leaders are busy exchanging flower bouquets.

He said the state's ''incompetent'' government does not deserve to remain in power and that Congress workers had marched to the Raj Bhavan to request the Governor to dismiss it.

Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said the people gave the BJP two consecutive terms, but it failed on all major issues, including law and order, education, health, and employment. He also urged the Governor to dismiss the state government immediately.

State Congress Senior Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana said the party will now take to the streets and launch a massive people's movement to oust the BJP from power in the 2027 elections.

Later, police detained the Congress leaders and workers sitting on the dharna and took them to the police line. However, they were released after some time.

