Punjab BJP hails Haryana's promise of jobs to '84 riots victims' kin

Punjab BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday welcomed the Haryana government's decision to give government jobs to members of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that a government job will be given to one member from each of the 121 families in the state who lost their kin in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The state is committed to ensuring justice and support for these families, Saini said, as he made the announcement during the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly.

In a statement, Punjab BJP's core committee member Dhillon hailed the decision as a significant step towards justice, honour, and social rehabilitation.

Dhillon said the move would prove to be inspirational for other states. ''The dark chapter of 1984 cannot be closed without justice and rehabilitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that when politics is coupled with genuine intent, justice is assured,'' the former MLA said.

Dhillon had earlier also welcomed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's handing over job appointment letters to the kin of 1984 riot victims.

''Now, with this announcement by the Haryana government, it has been proven that BJP-ruled states are sensitive and committed to the rights of the victims,'' he said.

Dhillon said that after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reopened the riot cases, investigations into hundreds of cases were initiated anew, and many culprits were brought to book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)