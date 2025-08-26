Stellantis paid $190.6 million in US fuel economy penalties this year, agency says

Chrysler-parent Stellantis paid $190.6 million in penalties this year for not meeting U.S. fuel economy requirements, according to a government report and the Italian-American automaker. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in an annual report that Stellantis paid $112.3 million in June and $78.3 million in March in payments for shortfalls from the 2019 and 2020 model years. In total, Stellantis has paid $773.5 million since 2018. Last month, NHTSA told automakers they face no fines for failures to meet fuel efficiency rules dating back to the 2022 model year under a law signed by President Donald Trump.

Stellantis confirmed the figures to Reuters Tuesday.

