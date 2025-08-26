Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Turkey, Gulf states, European countries could host talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Turkey, the Gulf States or European countries could host talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war."

Zelenskiy spoke as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said he and Ukraine's national security council chief were in Qatar to meet the country's defence minister. Zelenskiy has called for talks with Putin, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said no agenda has been prepared for such a meeting.

