Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Crime Surge Claims: A Political Showdown

In a heated Haryana Assembly debate, opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP of failing to curb crime, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini countered with crime data. Congress cited rising crime rates, and BJP presented figures of declining crime during its rule, leading to intense exchanges and a walkout.

The Haryana Assembly was engulfed in a heated debate as Congress challenged the ruling BJP's ability to manage rising crime rates. The discussion highlighted allegations of crimes committed even from jail, painting a picture of fear and insecurity among the public, drawing sharp reactions from both sides.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, supported by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, countered these claims with statistics suggesting a decline in crimes like murder under BJP governance. They pointed fingers at past Congress mismanagement, leading to an exchange riddled with political accusations and historical numbers.

The tense atmosphere prompted Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda to stage a walkout, emphasizing disrespect against members. Despite BJP's reassurances of safety and improved law enforcement, Congress continued to highlight its concerns, citing external reports and recent incidents as evidence against the ruling party's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

