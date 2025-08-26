Left Menu

Democratic Party Delays Consensus on Israel-Hamas Stance Amid Internal Divisions

The DNC postponed adopting a formal position on the Israel-Hamas conflict due to internal party divisions. A resolution favoring a more balanced approach was withdrawn for further study by a proposed task force. The decision underscores ongoing debates within the party as it prepares for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:46 IST
Democratic Party Delays Consensus on Israel-Hamas Stance Amid Internal Divisions
  • Country:
  • United States

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has postponed formalizing its stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, a contentious issue within the party. What was expected to be a decisive meeting in Minneapolis ended with an unexpected call for further study instead of resolution adoption.

The meeting witnessed a clash between two proposed resolutions: one from the progressive faction advocating for an arms embargo against Israel, and another, supported by DNC Chair Ken Martin, urging a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Martin's version, which was initially favored, surprised attendees when Martin withdrew it, suggesting a task force take a deeper look.

This delay extends a sensitive debate that has divided Democrats over the past year. It underscores the challenge the DNC faces in addressing issue cohesion ahead of next year's elections. Frustration among members like Allison Minnerly and Harini Krishnan is apparent, as they seek leadership amid rising political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global
2
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
3
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
4
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025