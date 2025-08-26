Democratic Party Delays Consensus on Israel-Hamas Stance Amid Internal Divisions

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has postponed formalizing its stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, a contentious issue within the party. What was expected to be a decisive meeting in Minneapolis ended with an unexpected call for further study instead of resolution adoption.

The meeting witnessed a clash between two proposed resolutions: one from the progressive faction advocating for an arms embargo against Israel, and another, supported by DNC Chair Ken Martin, urging a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Martin's version, which was initially favored, surprised attendees when Martin withdrew it, suggesting a task force take a deeper look.

This delay extends a sensitive debate that has divided Democrats over the past year. It underscores the challenge the DNC faces in addressing issue cohesion ahead of next year's elections. Frustration among members like Allison Minnerly and Harini Krishnan is apparent, as they seek leadership amid rising political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)