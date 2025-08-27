Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Earthquake: MAS Party Ousted from Power

In Bolivia's recent elections, voters dramatically reduced the political power of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, marking a major political shift. The centrist and right-wing parties gained significant ground, while former president Evo Morales' influence waned. Businessman Samuel Doria Medina emerged as a potential power broker in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:46 IST
Voters in Bolivia have ushered in a seismic political change, effectively ejecting the long-ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party from Congress, according to a final count announced on Tuesday.

The MAS party, which has dominated Bolivia's political landscape for the past two decades, suffered a striking defeat, losing all 21 Senate seats and retaining a mere two out of 75 seats in the lower house of Congress. Dominating the polls were centrist and right-wing parties, marking a new era in Bolivian politics.

With fuel shortages, a shortage of US dollars, and inflation threatening to reach 30% this year as backdrop, the August 17 elections saw centrist Sen. Rodrigo Paz secure a surprising 32% of votes. Paz is set to face right-wing candidate Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga in a runoff election on October 19, neither of whom secured a congressional majority on their own. Former president Evo Morales' appeal for null ballots reflected his diminishing influence, as businessman Samuel Doria Medina's right-wing bloc stands to influence the next Congress significantly.

