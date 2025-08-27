Left Menu

Trump Threatens Sanctions Over Russian Ceasefire Stalemate

President Donald Trump announced potential economic sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, highlighting the seriousness of the situation while emphasizing avoiding military conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:49 IST
Trump Threatens Sanctions Over Russian Ceasefire Stalemate
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his readiness to impose economic sanctions on Russia if its leader, Vladimir Putin, does not agree to a ceasefire.

Trump emphasized the necessity of reaching an end to the ongoing conflicts, indicating severe consequences through economic measures rather than military action.

This stance underscores the Trump administration's commitment to resolving international disputes without resorting to war, focusing instead on economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States
2
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability

Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountabilit...

 Global
3
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
4
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025