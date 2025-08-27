Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated his readiness to implement economic sanctions against Russia should its leader, Vladimir Putin, not consent to a ceasefire in Ukraine. The move is part of Trump's strategy to stave off a broader conflict.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the severity of the situation, but highlighted a preference for economic rather than military action, stating that sanctions could have severe repercussions for Russia. Despite his efforts toward peace, Putin has yet to show interest in direct talks.

In parallel, Trump is considering increased tariffs on India due to its substantial consumption of Russian oil, showcasing his reliance on economic leverage in international conflicts. Discussions continue on possible U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)