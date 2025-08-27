Trump's New Crime Bill Collaboration with GOP Leaders

President Donald Trump announced collaboration with prominent Republican leaders on crafting a comprehensive crime bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are key figures in this initiative aimed at reducing crime across the nation.

Trump, highlighting a supposed spike in lawlessness, recently assumed direct control of Washington, D.C.'s police operations and approved the arming of National Guard troops during city patrols. In his statement on Truth Social, he emphasized the necessity of this legislative effort.

Additionally, Trump indicated potential military deployments to Democrat-led cities such as Baltimore and Chicago. He instructed the Department of Defense to maintain readiness of National Guard units for swift mobilization to support public safety and manage civil disturbances across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)