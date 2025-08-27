Political Fires Ignite: BJP's Dilip Ghosh vs. TMC's Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh launched a fiery criticism against the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, labeling it 'the most corrupt' in India. Responding to Banerjee's allegations, Ghosh highlighted that several ministers and MLAs were imprisoned, implying involvement in corrupt activities.

Ghosh further claimed that over one crore fake voters exist in West Bengal, which he anticipates will be removed once the Special Investigation and Registration (SIR) process begins. He accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of fabricating a voter base through these false registrations. 'The ministers and MLAs in jail expose who the real thieves are,' Ghosh stated, alleging that the upcoming SIR process would not only eliminate fake voters but also weaken the TMC's political hold.

In contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of withholding funds for essential welfare programs, including 100-day MGNREGA, Nirmal Jal Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Banerjee asserted that despite this, the state has continued these projects with state funds. She questioned the logic of labeling Bengal as corrupt, pointing to corruption issues in BJP-led states.

(With inputs from agencies.)