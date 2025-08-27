Riding for Democracy: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Lead Voter Adhikar Yatra

In a vivid demonstration of political activism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav hit the road on motorcycles, making their way through the streets of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. This ride is part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a spirited campaign advocating for voters' rights.

Accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, riding pillion, Rahul Gandhi led the charge as the yatra made its entry from Darbhanga. The streets were lined with supporters eager to catch a glimpse of the leaders advocating for electoral integrity.

Scheduled to cover 1,300 kilometers, the yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will culminate with a massive rally in Patna on September 1. As the leaders advance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to join them, reflecting the campaign's growing momentum.

