Left Menu

Riding for Democracy: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Lead Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding motorcycles through Bihar's Muzaffarpur as part of the 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The event highlights the importance of voter rights amidst allegations against the BJP concerning electoral fraud. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is expected to join later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:52 IST
Riding for Democracy: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Lead Voter Adhikar Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

In a vivid demonstration of political activism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav hit the road on motorcycles, making their way through the streets of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. This ride is part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a spirited campaign advocating for voters' rights.

Accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, riding pillion, Rahul Gandhi led the charge as the yatra made its entry from Darbhanga. The streets were lined with supporters eager to catch a glimpse of the leaders advocating for electoral integrity.

Scheduled to cover 1,300 kilometers, the yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will culminate with a massive rally in Patna on September 1. As the leaders advance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to join them, reflecting the campaign's growing momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025