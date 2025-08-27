Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of electoral malpractice and criticized PM Narendra Modi for halting military operations against Pakistan on US instructions. He alleged that the Gujarat model involves stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission and demanded explanations for voter deletions in Bihar.

In a fiery statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of electoral malpractices, claiming they have been 'stealing votes' with assistance from the Election Commission (EC). Speaking at a rally in Mazuffarpur, Gandhi charged that the BJP's 'Gujarat model' began as a prototype of electoral theft.

Gandhi also launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Modi halted India's military actions against Pakistan after receiving directives from former U.S. President Donald Trump. This assertion focused on the May ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, which Gandhi linked to foreign influence on Indian sovereignty.

Additionally, he demanded clarification from the EC regarding the deletion of 65 lakh voters' names during the electoral roll revisions in Bihar, questioning the integrity of the democratic process. The Congress leader's remarks have stirred political debate, casting a spotlight on electoral integrity and international diplomacy.

