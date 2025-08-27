Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' urging an apology for alleged insults to Bihar. The contentious yatra, involving several opposition leaders, aims to address voter list concerns ahead of Bihar's anticipated elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:49 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a fierce critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, targeting his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' Singh demanded an apology from Gandhi for allegedly gathering people who have disparaged Bihar and its citizens.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' witnessed participation from notable figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Singh joined the voices of dissent, accusing Gandhi of spreading falsehoods and stating that such actions would alienate the public.

The BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticized the Congress, dismissing their 'vote chori' allegations as baseless. As Bihar prepares for upcoming elections, the opposition, through this extensive yatra, seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the voter list and challenge the ruling NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

