Pope Leo's Strong Appeal for Peace and Humanitarian Aid

Pope Leo called for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, urging the release of hostages and the facilitation of humanitarian aid. At a Vatican audience, he emphasized civilian protection under international law and urged respect for humanitarian principles. His remarks come amidst ongoing tensions and escalating casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST
Pope Leo made a poignant call to the international community on Wednesday, seeking an immediate resolution to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He urged for a lasting ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza, and the provision of essential humanitarian aid.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican, the pontiff expressed his hopes for an end to the bloodshed that has ravaged the Holy Land over the past two years. He underscored the necessity for respecting international humanitarian law, highlighting the importance of protecting civilians and prohibiting indiscriminate force.

Elected in May, Pope Leo has taken a more measured approach than his predecessor, Pope Francis, regarding the sensitive Middle Eastern issue. Despite his cautious stance, Leo remains a vocal proponent for increased humanitarian efforts in the region, urging the global community to take meaningful action.

