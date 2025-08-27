Left Menu

Fallen Hero: Remembering Journalist Hussam al-Masri

Hussam al-Masri, a seasoned Reuters journalist, was killed by Israeli fire while reporting from Gaza’s Nasser Hospital. Known for his positive outlook even in dire conditions, Masri's dedication to sharing Gaza's plight with the world left a lasting impact. His death is mourned by colleagues and the global journalism community.

Updated: 27-08-2025 15:42 IST
Hussam al-Masri, a veteran Reuters journalist, was tragically killed by Israeli fire while operating a live video feed at Gaza's Nasser Hospital. Despite living in a tent and facing food scarcity, Masri dedicated himself to reporting on the war's effect on civilians.

Colleagues remember Masri for his optimism and resilience. He often assured others that "Tomorrow will be better," even amid worsening conditions in Gaza. His last conversation was with Mohamed Salem, who attested to Masri's positive spirit and dedication to his work.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for accountability, reporting that 189 Palestinian journalists have been killed during the conflict. Masri's dedication to his work was fueled by a profound desire to convey the realities of Gaza to the world, a task he performed with courage and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

