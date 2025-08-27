Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Israeli tanks advanced into the Ebad-Alrahman neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, causing significant destruction and prompting residents to flee. The move comes ahead of a much-anticipated meeting on the war, to be chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Witnesses described a sudden increase in explosions. Saad Abed, a local resident, noted that without a truce, tanks might soon be stationed outside their homes. Israel has announced preparations for a new offensive, labeling Gaza City as a critical Hamas stronghold, while urging residents to evacuate.

While many have already fled, church leaders have chosen to stay. The Israeli military has facilitated the delivery of tents, insisting evacuation is inevitable. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts continue, with a meeting at the White House set to address the region's escalating humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)