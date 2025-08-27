Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks
Overnight, Israeli tanks advanced into a new area of Gaza City, causing destruction and civilian displacement ahead of U.S. President Trump's planned meeting on the conflict. Despite evacuations, church leaders are staying put, while Israeli bombardments continue amid escalating tensions and humanitarian concerns.
In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Israeli tanks advanced into the Ebad-Alrahman neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, causing significant destruction and prompting residents to flee. The move comes ahead of a much-anticipated meeting on the war, to be chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Witnesses described a sudden increase in explosions. Saad Abed, a local resident, noted that without a truce, tanks might soon be stationed outside their homes. Israel has announced preparations for a new offensive, labeling Gaza City as a critical Hamas stronghold, while urging residents to evacuate.
While many have already fled, church leaders have chosen to stay. The Israeli military has facilitated the delivery of tents, insisting evacuation is inevitable. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts continue, with a meeting at the White House set to address the region's escalating humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israeli tanks
- Trump
- conflict
- evacuation
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Israel
- military
- war
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Key Hamas Leader in Gaza
Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire and Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Commanders and Infrastructure in Gaza Offensive
Trump Threatens Sanctions Over Russian Ceasefire Stalemate