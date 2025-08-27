Nagaland Rally: Standing Up for Electoral Rights Against Alleged Manipulations

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) recently orchestrated a rally in Dimapur, highlighting their vigorous opposition to alleged electoral malpractices by the ruling BJP coalition. Under the rallying cry 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod,' Congress leaders urged citizens to defend their constitutional rights against purported assaults.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, the AICC in-charge for Nagaland, argued that the BJP-led central government might dismantle rights protected by the Constitution unless citizens actively safeguard them. He claimed that the BJP's victory in the 2024 elections was based on election manipulations.

Congress representatives vowed to escalate their political struggle into a mass movement unless the alleged practices cease. NPCC officials asserted their commitment to upholding the Constitution, declaring it crucial for political integrity and citizen welfare. Prominent Congress figures voiced concerns about diminishing trust in key institutions.

