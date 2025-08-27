Left Menu

Political Apology: Closed Chapter Unveiled

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, sparking controversy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the incident a 'closed chapter' after Shivakumar's apology and advised against future repeats. The situation arose during a discussion on the stadium stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:06 IST
Political Apology: Closed Chapter Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene witnessed a stir after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the state assembly.

Addressing the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the matter a 'closed chapter' post-apology, urging the media not to dwell on it.

Shivakumar's action unfolded during a session debating a stadium stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, intensifying discussions within the party.

TRENDING

1
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
2
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
3
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India
4
BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025