Political Apology: Closed Chapter Unveiled
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, sparking controversy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the incident a 'closed chapter' after Shivakumar's apology and advised against future repeats. The situation arose during a discussion on the stadium stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political scene witnessed a stir after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the state assembly.
Addressing the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the matter a 'closed chapter' post-apology, urging the media not to dwell on it.
Shivakumar's action unfolded during a session debating a stadium stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, intensifying discussions within the party.
