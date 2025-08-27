Political Apology: Closed Chapter Unveiled

Karnataka's political scene witnessed a stir after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem in the state assembly.

Addressing the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the matter a 'closed chapter' post-apology, urging the media not to dwell on it.

Shivakumar's action unfolded during a session debating a stadium stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, intensifying discussions within the party.