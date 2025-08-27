Left Menu

Political Tempest: The Anthem that Stirred Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recitation of the RSS anthem in the state assembly stirred controversy until Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declared it a 'closed chapter' after Shivakumar's apology. Kharge urged that such incidents should not recur, especially following the sensitive context of a recent stampede tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:17 IST
Political Tempest: The Anthem that Stirred Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has labeled Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's singing of the RSS anthem in the assembly as a 'closed chapter', thanks to Shivakumar's apology. Kharge reiterated his stance, signaling that reopening the case is unnecessary.

Kharge addressed reporters, emphasizing that the media should desist from further sensationalizing the incident. He acknowledged Shivakumar's error, cautioning against such actions in the future.

The controversy erupted when Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem during a discussion on the tragic stadium stampede that resulted in 11 casualties. The incident occurred near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium amidst celebrations for RCB's IPL victory.

TRENDING

1
Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

 United States
2
Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

 Global
3
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.

BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assemb...

 India
4
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025