Political Tempest: The Anthem that Stirred Karnataka

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has labeled Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's singing of the RSS anthem in the assembly as a 'closed chapter', thanks to Shivakumar's apology. Kharge reiterated his stance, signaling that reopening the case is unnecessary.

Kharge addressed reporters, emphasizing that the media should desist from further sensationalizing the incident. He acknowledged Shivakumar's error, cautioning against such actions in the future.

The controversy erupted when Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem during a discussion on the tragic stadium stampede that resulted in 11 casualties. The incident occurred near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium amidst celebrations for RCB's IPL victory.