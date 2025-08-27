Pope Leo XIV Calls for Ceasefire and Urges Halt to Collective Punishment in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV has demanded that Israel cease the "collective punishment" and forced displacement of Palestinians amidst intensified military actions in Gaza. He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

The Pope's appeal was met with applause as he stressed the importance of adhering to international laws safeguarding civilian rights. His statements highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid and the cessation of hostilities, as Israel preps for an expanded offensive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to continue military operations in Gaza City while pursuing a ceasefire. The situation remains tense, with concerns for the hostages taken by Hamas and the civilian population suffering amid the conflict.