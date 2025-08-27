RSS Chief Advocates Voluntary Self-Reliance in Global Trade

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a shift towards self-reliance, stating that international trade should be voluntary and free from external pressures.

During a lecture series marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of prioritizing indigenous products and maintaining a balance between imports and local production.

He expressed concerns about the impact of foreign goods on local vendors, urging a 'swadeshi' approach that aligns with national interests. This comes as a new tariff imposed by the US on India takes effect amid trade tensions.

