RSS Chief Advocates Voluntary Self-Reliance in Global Trade
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and voluntary international trade, urging a focus on indigenous products. He stresses that imports should complement local production, not replace it, advocating a 'swadeshi' approach to trade that avoids external pressures.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a shift towards self-reliance, stating that international trade should be voluntary and free from external pressures.
During a lecture series marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of prioritizing indigenous products and maintaining a balance between imports and local production.
He expressed concerns about the impact of foreign goods on local vendors, urging a 'swadeshi' approach that aligns with national interests. This comes as a new tariff imposed by the US on India takes effect amid trade tensions.
