Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored security personnel for the successful execution of Operation Mahadev, where the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police eliminated the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack. This operation follows Operation Sindoor's efforts in targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates bravehearts (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday celebrated the valiant efforts of security personnel involved in Operation Mahadev, where those behind the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralized. Shah expressed gratitude towards the security forces that successfully executed the mission.

The operation, a collaboration between the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, saw the elimination of three terrorists linked to the April 22 attack, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives. Speaking during a Lok Sabha session, Shah confirmed the terrorists' neutralization, marking a moment of triumph against terrorism.

Before Operation Mahadev, Operation Sindoor was launched as a strategic military move. It aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in significant terrorist casualties. Shah emphasized the government's resolve to combat terrorism and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

