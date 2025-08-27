Left Menu

EU Leaders Unite in Support of Moldova's EU Aspirations

Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, expressed support for Moldova's bid to join the EU, emphasizing solidarity against Russian aggression during a news conference with top EU leaders. This occurs amid elections in Moldova and increased Russian hybrid threats. Leaders pledged technical and diplomatic support to Moldova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST
EU Leaders Unite in Support of Moldova's EU Aspirations
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

During Moldova's Independence Day celebrations, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted strong support for the nation's EU accession bid. Addressing the press in Chisinau alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and others, he assured Moldova of solidarity against Russian threats.

The gathering of European leaders underscored a unified stance against Russian aggression, particularly highlighting the ongoing Russian hybrid attacks since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Merz emphasized the EU's commitment to aiding Moldova in this challenging period.

Moldova, facing a crucial parliamentary election, received promises of both technical and diplomatic assistance from EU leaders, reinforcing its European ambitions amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegat...

 United Kingdom
2
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

 India
3
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
4
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025