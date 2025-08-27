EU Leaders Unite in Support of Moldova's EU Aspirations

During Moldova's Independence Day celebrations, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted strong support for the nation's EU accession bid. Addressing the press in Chisinau alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and others, he assured Moldova of solidarity against Russian threats.

The gathering of European leaders underscored a unified stance against Russian aggression, particularly highlighting the ongoing Russian hybrid attacks since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Merz emphasized the EU's commitment to aiding Moldova in this challenging period.

Moldova, facing a crucial parliamentary election, received promises of both technical and diplomatic assistance from EU leaders, reinforcing its European ambitions amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.