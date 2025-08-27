Assam's Development Goals: A Critical Perspective

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed strong criticism of the state government, emphasizing its failure to meet key development objectives.

Referring to a recent NITI Aayog report, Gogoi argued that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's proclaimed 'Vision Assam' stands exposed, with the state ranking poorly in critical areas such as health and education.

Gogoi urged the government to prioritize essential issues like education, health, and hunger, suggesting the current administration's focus on record-setting is misplaced.

