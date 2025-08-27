Assam's Development Goals: A Critical Perspective
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, based on a recent NITI Aayog report. Gogoi highlighted Assam's low rankings in health, education, and hunger, urging the government to address these issues rather than pursuing 'hollow records'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed strong criticism of the state government, emphasizing its failure to meet key development objectives.
Referring to a recent NITI Aayog report, Gogoi argued that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's proclaimed 'Vision Assam' stands exposed, with the state ranking poorly in critical areas such as health and education.
Gogoi urged the government to prioritize essential issues like education, health, and hunger, suggesting the current administration's focus on record-setting is misplaced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- development
- NITI Aayog
- Gaurav Gogoi
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- education
- health
- hunger
- Congress
- BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mpumalanga Education Urges Parents to Finalise 2026 School Admissions by Aug 31
African Health Ministers Call for Urgent Action as Malaria Progress Stalls
ED Crackdown: Unraveling the Health Infrastructure Scam in Delhi
AAP Minister Alleges ED's Coercion Tactics Amid Health Scam Probe
Delhi's Educational Revolution: AI-Powered CM Shree Schools Unveiled