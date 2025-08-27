Left Menu

Political Turmoil: PTI Resigns from Committees Amid By-Election Boycott

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, has decided to boycot upcoming by-elections and resign from all standing committees in the National Assembly. This decision comes amidst internal debates within the party and after consultations with incarcerated leader, Khan, at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:08 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political move, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by the incarcerated Imran Khan, announced its decision to boycot the looming by-elections and resign from standing committees in the National Assembly. Senior PTI leader Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel disclosed the development on Wednesday, highlighting internal party dynamics.

The decision stems from a series of meetings held by PTI's political committee, guided by Khan's input from Adiala Jail. PTI's political rift intensifies as varying opinions emerge within the party, causing disappointment among its members and raising questions about its future strategy.

Critics point to increasing pressure on opposition voices within the government's framework, describing PTI's move as a reaction against the legal and political maneuvers it faces. The decision also comes as major political entities brace for the by-elections, expected to shape Pakistan's political landscape further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

