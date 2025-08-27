Bhagwat Calls for 'Live' Connections: Bridging Borders and Hearts
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged fostering 'live' people-to-people contact between India and its neighboring countries, emphasizing shared history and geography. He encouraged dialogues to connect communities, using inherited values for progress. Bhagwat referenced RSS efforts abroad, urging Indians to set examples globally.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of developing 'live' people-to-people contact between India and neighboring countries, emphasizing shared historical and geographical ties.
In his keynote address on the second day of the three-day lecture series, he stressed the need for heart-to-heart talks to foster complementary relationships for global benefit.
Bhagwat highlighted the ongoing efforts of RSS volunteers globally and called for Indian society to set an example by bridging societal divides through dialogue among various communities.
