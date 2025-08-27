Trump's Policy Meeting: A Plan for Peace in Gaza

President Donald Trump convened a meeting to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, consulting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner. The session covered a range of issues, from increased food aid to strategies for post-war recovery.

In a statement to Reuters, a senior White House official emphasized that the meeting was a standard policy discussion frequently held by Trump and his team. Kushner, a key advisor during Trump's first term, joined Blair in offering insights into Middle Eastern affairs.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the meeting on Fox News, describing a comprehensive strategy aimed at resolving the crisis. Criticism of Israel has intensified globally as images of suffering in Gaza emerge, prompting urgent calls for peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)