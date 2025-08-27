Left Menu

Trump's Policy Meeting: A Plan for Peace in Gaza

President Trump chaired a policy meeting on the Gaza conflict, involving former British PM Tony Blair and Jared Kushner. The discussions focused on humanitarian aid, conflict resolution, and post-war strategies. The meeting aimed to address escalating crises in the region amidst global criticism of Israel.

President Donald Trump convened a meeting to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, consulting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner. The session covered a range of issues, from increased food aid to strategies for post-war recovery.

In a statement to Reuters, a senior White House official emphasized that the meeting was a standard policy discussion frequently held by Trump and his team. Kushner, a key advisor during Trump's first term, joined Blair in offering insights into Middle Eastern affairs.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the meeting on Fox News, describing a comprehensive strategy aimed at resolving the crisis. Criticism of Israel has intensified globally as images of suffering in Gaza emerge, prompting urgent calls for peace and stability in the region.

