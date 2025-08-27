Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Fury: Political Leaders Demand Accountability and Immediate Relief

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticizes the AAP government's handling of recent devastating floods in Sultanpur Lodhi. He accuses the administration of inadequate flood prevention despite hefty expenditures. Bajwa demands immediate compensation for affected farmers, while Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal faults the chief minister for lackluster relief efforts.

Updated: 27-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:33 IST
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday lambasted the AAP government for its alleged failure to protect Sultanpur Lodhi from devastating floods. Bajwa, accompanied by several MLAs, visited flood-hit areas, accusing the government of ineffective preventive measures despite spending significant funds.

During a media interaction, Bajwa expressed his frustration over the destruction witnessed, including submerged farmlands and displaced villagers. He criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for prioritizing publicity over real relief efforts, labeling their preventive measures as ineffectual.

Bajwa advocated for urgent financial compensation for affected farmers and criticized Chief Minister Mann for allegedly neglecting his duties during the crisis. Similarly, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the administration for inadequate response, urging immediate action over publicity stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

