Diplomatic Discord: China's V-Day Parade Sparks Tensions

China has announced that 26 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be present at its V-Day commemorations on September 3. The event, which China describes as a celebration of its victory in the 'war of resistance against Japanese aggression in World War II', has sparked tensions with Japan.

Japan has urged global leaders to avoid the parade, citing 'anti-Japanese overtones', leading to a diplomatic protest from China. Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Guo Jiakun has called for Japan to sincerely reflect on its history and respect the sentiments of victim countries.

The parade follows the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected. This attendee overlap has heightened diplomatic friction, with Japan expressing unease over China's efforts to involve SCO summit leaders in its commemorations.