Jharkhand Bids for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand Assembly has taken a bold step by passing a resolution that seeks to bestow the Bharat Ratna on esteemed tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. The motion, introduced by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, successfully passed on a voice vote, highlighting unanimous support.

Soren, who passed away on August 4 at the age of 81, was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the time of his death. His demise marks the end of a pivotal chapter in Indian politics, particularly concerning the tribal movement.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Soren was instrumental in the creation of the state of Jharkhand, leaving a legacy that profoundly reshaped the nation's political landscape. His contributions continue to resonate in the ongoing discourse on tribal rights and regional governance.