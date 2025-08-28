Left Menu

Jharkhand Bids for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution to propose the Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren. The resolution, introduced by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was approved by voice vote. Soren, a notable figure in Jharkhand's statehood movement, died at 81, leaving a significant political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:40 IST
Jharkhand Bids for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren
Shibu Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Assembly has taken a bold step by passing a resolution that seeks to bestow the Bharat Ratna on esteemed tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. The motion, introduced by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, successfully passed on a voice vote, highlighting unanimous support.

Soren, who passed away on August 4 at the age of 81, was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the time of his death. His demise marks the end of a pivotal chapter in Indian politics, particularly concerning the tribal movement.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Soren was instrumental in the creation of the state of Jharkhand, leaving a legacy that profoundly reshaped the nation's political landscape. His contributions continue to resonate in the ongoing discourse on tribal rights and regional governance.

TRENDING

1
France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

 Global
2
UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

 Monaco
3
Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

 Russia
4
Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025