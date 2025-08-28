Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Resist BJP's Alleged Voter Manipulation
TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of using electoral roll revisions to manipulate voters, warning protests in New Delhi if legitimate voters are deleted. He asserted that any attempt to undermine voting rights would meet with strong resistance, promising a robust response from the people of Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, launched a fierce critique against the BJP, charging it with manipulating electoral rolls to 'select' voters, rather than allowing free and fair elections. He pledged robust protests in New Delhi if legitimate voters are unlawfully removed.
Banerjee, addressing party members in Kolkata, declared that the TMC would rise to power again in 2026, with more seats than before, as he criticized what he sees as unconstitutional attempts by BJP figures like Amit Shah to modify laws for political gain. He highlighted a steadfast public resistance against parliamentary amendments aiming to curtail voting rights.
Banerjee also emphasized the resilience of the TMC against central intimidation tactics by agencies like the ED and CBI. Additionally, he lamented bureaucratic delays in clearing state-led initiatives aimed at improving public welfare, questioning the motivations behind opposing significant legislative efforts like the Aparajita Bill for women's safety.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Rally: Fighting for Bengali Rights Against 'Linguistic Terror'
Transforming Bengaluru's Infrastructure: A Renewed Political Will
Mamata Banerjee Takes a Stand Against 'Linguistic Terror': Protecting Bengali Identity and Voting Rights
West Bengal Rushes to Fill Key Election Posts Amid Legal Delays
Will not tolerate 'linguistic terror' unleashed by BJP on Bengalis: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.