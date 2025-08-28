Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Resist BJP's Alleged Voter Manipulation

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, launched a fierce critique against the BJP, charging it with manipulating electoral rolls to 'select' voters, rather than allowing free and fair elections. He pledged robust protests in New Delhi if legitimate voters are unlawfully removed.

Banerjee, addressing party members in Kolkata, declared that the TMC would rise to power again in 2026, with more seats than before, as he criticized what he sees as unconstitutional attempts by BJP figures like Amit Shah to modify laws for political gain. He highlighted a steadfast public resistance against parliamentary amendments aiming to curtail voting rights.

Banerjee also emphasized the resilience of the TMC against central intimidation tactics by agencies like the ED and CBI. Additionally, he lamented bureaucratic delays in clearing state-led initiatives aimed at improving public welfare, questioning the motivations behind opposing significant legislative efforts like the Aparajita Bill for women's safety.