Bihar's Draft Voter List Undergoes Special Intensive Revision Amidst Pleas

The Election Commission is assessing over 1.95 lakh requests concerning changes to Bihar's draft voter list, with 25,000 of them already processed. This development is part of the Special Intensive Revision process for the list, which aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity ahead of elections.

State political parties, CPI (ML)-Liberation and the RJD, have submitted 79 and 3 pleas respectively. Surprisingly, national parties including the BJP and Congress have not yet partaken, although the window for claims remains open for four more days.

The Supreme Court has now permitted the use of Aadhaar and 11 other documents for voter list inclusion. The Election Commission has urged the Court to trust its efforts in refining Bihar's electoral rolls, with most electors already having submitted necessary documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)