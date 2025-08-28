Left Menu

Bihar's Draft Voter List Undergoes Special Intensive Revision Amidst Pleas

The Election Commission has received over 1.95 lakh demands relating to Bihar's draft voter list. About 25,000 pleas have been addressed so far. State parties CPI (ML)-Liberation and RJD have filed claims, while no national parties have. The Supreme Court instructed accepting Aadhaar for voter list inclusion.

The Election Commission is assessing over 1.95 lakh requests concerning changes to Bihar's draft voter list, with 25,000 of them already processed. This development is part of the Special Intensive Revision process for the list, which aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity ahead of elections.

State political parties, CPI (ML)-Liberation and the RJD, have submitted 79 and 3 pleas respectively. Surprisingly, national parties including the BJP and Congress have not yet partaken, although the window for claims remains open for four more days.

The Supreme Court has now permitted the use of Aadhaar and 11 other documents for voter list inclusion. The Election Commission has urged the Court to trust its efforts in refining Bihar's electoral rolls, with most electors already having submitted necessary documentation.

