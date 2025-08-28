Global Leaders Gather for China's Grand Military Parade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a significant diplomatic event, twenty-six world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be present at China's military parade on September 3. This parade commemorates China's victory against Japanese aggression in World War II, stirring diplomatic tensions with Japan.

Japan has voiced concerns over the parade, perceiving it as having anti-Japanese tones, urging the international community to reconsider their participation. In response, China lodged a formal protest, emphasizing the event's historical importance and asserting their stance on past aggressions.

The parade, to be held at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, will display the latest advancements in China's military technology, including hypersonic and counter-unmanned systems. The event aligns with China's strategic military objectives and its ongoing participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

