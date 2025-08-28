Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather for China's Grand Military Parade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Twenty-six foreign leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, will attend China's military parade commemorating its WWII victory. The event creates diplomatic tensions with Japan, which requested world leaders to avoid participation due to perceived anti-Japanese sentiments. The parade will showcase new armaments and reflect China's military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:44 IST
Global Leaders Gather for China's Grand Military Parade Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic event, twenty-six world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be present at China's military parade on September 3. This parade commemorates China's victory against Japanese aggression in World War II, stirring diplomatic tensions with Japan.

Japan has voiced concerns over the parade, perceiving it as having anti-Japanese tones, urging the international community to reconsider their participation. In response, China lodged a formal protest, emphasizing the event's historical importance and asserting their stance on past aggressions.

The parade, to be held at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, will display the latest advancements in China's military technology, including hypersonic and counter-unmanned systems. The event aligns with China's strategic military objectives and its ongoing participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

 India
2
Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

 Global
3
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

 India
4
Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025