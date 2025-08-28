Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Dynasty Politics Amid Electoral Roll Controversy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of dynasty politics, criticizes the Election Commission for undemocratic practices, and alleges attempts to implement NRC through electoral roll revisions. She defends Bengali migrant workers against alleged BJP discrimination and condemns withheld welfare funds.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, accusing him of perpetuating "dynasty politics." In a fiery speech, she alleged his involvement in nepotism by referencing his son's position in international cricket administration.
Banerjee also took aim at the Election Commission of India, threatening to reveal its alleged "undemocratic practices." She claimed the poll body was engaged in partisanship, encouraged by bureaucrats linked to its members.
Addressing the Trinamool Chatra Parishad in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was an attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by stealth. She further accused the Centre of withholding funds for state welfare schemes out of "political jealousy."
