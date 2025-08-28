Left Menu

Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal rebuked AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claims against the Gandhi family, marking them as 'baseless.' Sibal urged for unity against common political challenges, following Kejriwal's remarks about the alleged BJP-Congress nexus and the National Herald case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:09 IST
Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has strongly refuted Arvind Kejriwal's recent allegations against the Gandhi family, labeling them 'baseless.' Sibal, addressing Kejriwal, emphasized the need to focus on the broader political battle rather than engage in finger-pointing.

Sibal's rebuttal follows Kejriwal's accusations of a covert alliance between the BJP and Congress, questioning the lack of significant Congress arrests in the National Herald case. Kejriwal voiced these concerns during a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors.

Sibal, a former Congress minister who left the party in 2022, highlighted past instances where Kejriwal retracted similar accusations. He urged a united front in the political arena, warning against internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

 Pakistan
2
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes

Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Milita...

 Global
3
Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

 India
4
BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025