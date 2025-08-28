Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has strongly refuted Arvind Kejriwal's recent allegations against the Gandhi family, labeling them 'baseless.' Sibal, addressing Kejriwal, emphasized the need to focus on the broader political battle rather than engage in finger-pointing.

Sibal's rebuttal follows Kejriwal's accusations of a covert alliance between the BJP and Congress, questioning the lack of significant Congress arrests in the National Herald case. Kejriwal voiced these concerns during a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors.

Sibal, a former Congress minister who left the party in 2022, highlighted past instances where Kejriwal retracted similar accusations. He urged a united front in the political arena, warning against internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)