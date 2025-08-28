Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal rebuked AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claims against the Gandhi family, marking them as 'baseless.' Sibal urged for unity against common political challenges, following Kejriwal's remarks about the alleged BJP-Congress nexus and the National Herald case.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has strongly refuted Arvind Kejriwal's recent allegations against the Gandhi family, labeling them 'baseless.' Sibal, addressing Kejriwal, emphasized the need to focus on the broader political battle rather than engage in finger-pointing.
Sibal's rebuttal follows Kejriwal's accusations of a covert alliance between the BJP and Congress, questioning the lack of significant Congress arrests in the National Herald case. Kejriwal voiced these concerns during a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors.
Sibal, a former Congress minister who left the party in 2022, highlighted past instances where Kejriwal retracted similar accusations. He urged a united front in the political arena, warning against internal discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweden's 2026 Budget: A Financial Lifeline Before Elections
Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide
Congress Demands Fresh Elections to Restore Peace in Manipur
EC threatening West Bengal govt officers, alleges Mamata, claiming that its jurisdiction is just for 3 months during elections.
Rocks and Resentment: Milei's Caravan Attacked Amid Buenos Aires Elections